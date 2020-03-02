Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TELUS from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.05.

Shares of T stock opened at C$48.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.67. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.582 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

