Deutsche Bank Lowers United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.92.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. United Continental has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $57,667,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in United Continental by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

