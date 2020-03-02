DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DPSGY opened at $29.94 on Friday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.40.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

