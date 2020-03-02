Dick Allen Sells 2,979 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dick Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $787,470.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $74.66 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 124,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $7,624,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 303,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.62.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

