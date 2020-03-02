Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of DORM opened at $60.64 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

