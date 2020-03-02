DURECT (DRRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.12. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 227,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

