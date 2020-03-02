Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

