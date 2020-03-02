Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXP. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of EXP opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

