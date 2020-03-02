EAM Investors LLC Acquires 3,414 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $36.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

