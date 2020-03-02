EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 160,625 Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.40% of Diamond S Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 516,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

DSSI stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

