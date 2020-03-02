EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 58,247 Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Principia Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,370 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 359,287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.76. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

In related news, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $247,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRNB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

