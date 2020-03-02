EAM Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $59.34 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.17.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

