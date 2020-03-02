EAM Investors LLC Buys 16,308 Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.81% of iCAD worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICAD shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on iCAD in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ICAD opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. iCAD Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

