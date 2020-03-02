EAM Investors LLC Buys 39,090 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,090 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.02% of Transcat worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $199,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,839.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $213.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

