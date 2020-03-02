EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 813,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Nordic American Tanker accounts for approximately 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.57% of Nordic American Tanker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $457.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

