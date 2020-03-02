EAM Investors LLC Grows Holdings in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 318.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,964 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in PC Tel were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Tel by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

PCTI opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $130.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.07. PC Tel Inc has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.65%.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

