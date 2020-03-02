EAM Investors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $62.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of -0.39. Allakos Inc has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

