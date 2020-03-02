EAM Investors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,217 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 75,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.