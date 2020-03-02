EAM Investors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.38% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

In other Castle Biosciences news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 in the last 90 days.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

