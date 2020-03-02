EAM Investors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $94.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

