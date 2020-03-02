EAM Investors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.50% of Luna Innovations worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $188.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

