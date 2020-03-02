EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

