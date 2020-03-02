EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,343,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,314,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,746 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,112. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.