EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 176,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. Karyopharm Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,888,000 after buying an additional 79,850 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,432,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,630 shares of company stock worth $1,390,202 over the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

