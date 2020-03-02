EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.74% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 135.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE ASC opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $182.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

