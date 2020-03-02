EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

