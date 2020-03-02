EAM Investors LLC Purchases 71,129 Shares of Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,129 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.23% of Red Violet worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of -0.13. Red Violet Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

