EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 158,167 Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.55% of Digi International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digi International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.51 million, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

