EAM Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Atkore International Group makes up approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Atkore International Group worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 1,212.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.