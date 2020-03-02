EAM Investors LLC Reduces Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,229 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $63.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,073,296 shares of company stock worth $132,525,933.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

