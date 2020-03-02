EAM Investors LLC Sells 11,963 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $712,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,132 shares of company stock worth $3,895,880 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:INSP opened at $85.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.82. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

