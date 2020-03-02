EAM Investors LLC Sells 359,025 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359,025 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Securities started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

APPS stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $392,685 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

