EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 171,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,815 shares of company stock worth $40,727,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.36. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.