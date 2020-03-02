EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. FormFactor accounts for 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after buying an additional 73,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FormFactor by 500.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 620,446 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

