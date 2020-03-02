EAM Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $102.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

