EAM Investors LLC Trims Stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the quarter. Palomar comprises about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Palomar worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $296,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,728,407.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $50.81 on Monday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 241.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.