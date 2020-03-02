eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $12.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. ValuEngine raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. eGain has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $247.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

