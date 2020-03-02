ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ELEKTA AB/ADR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.48.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

