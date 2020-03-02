Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. Employers has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.