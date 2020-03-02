Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $350,442. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 140.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 73,785 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

