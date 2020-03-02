Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,009,858 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2,718.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $87,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,467,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,492,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $95.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

