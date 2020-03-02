Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,598 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $85,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $226.80 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.27 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.10 and its 200 day moving average is $225.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

