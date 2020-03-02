Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,596,478 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,596,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.38% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $113,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $59.52 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

