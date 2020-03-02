Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,741 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.50% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $124,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

