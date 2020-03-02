Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 51,678 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $80,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,734,000 after purchasing an additional 62,415 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,376,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,069,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of DHR opened at $144.58 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

