Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 63,286 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $106,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $252.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.77. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $186.57 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

