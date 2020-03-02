Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 76,106 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $97,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,026 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

