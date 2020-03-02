Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $99,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

SHW stock opened at $516.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.