Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319,654 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $156,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $35.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

