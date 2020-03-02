Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 101,969 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $138,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 39,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $51.44 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

